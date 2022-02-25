LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings will be without their head coach in Friday’s Freeway Face-Off, after entering COVID-19 protocols.
Head coach Todd McLellan has entered COVID protocol and will be unavailable for tonight's game against Anaheim.
Assistant coach Trent Yawney will serve as acting head coach for tonight's game.
— LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) February 26, 2022
The move was announced just about an hour ahead of the Kings showdown with the Anaheim Ducks, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
In his place will be assistant coach Trent Yawney.
It's unclear why McLellan was placed in protocols, as players and staff are subject to the move if they test positive, or if they are exposed to a person who has tested positive.
Should he report a positive test, he must self-isolate for at least 5 days as long as no symptoms persist. If this is the case, the Kings will be without McLellan for at least three games, as tonight’s matchup was their first of three games in four days.