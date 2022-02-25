SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded to a hazardous material situation at John Wayne Airport Friday after leaking luggage was unloaded from a jet.
READ MORE: Student Stabbed During Fight At Trabuco Hills High School In Mission Viejo
At 12:25 p.m., three American Airlines employees were unloading baggage from the flight when they reported an “unknown liquid substance that was leaking from the cargo,” said airport spokeswoman Marisa Unvert.
Three boxes next to an American Airlines jet were spotted by Sky 9, stacked next to a wing. At least one of the boxes appeared to be leaking.READ MORE: Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen To Drop Ceremonial Puck At Friday's Ducks-Kings Game
The three employees were evaluated by paramedics. None of the employees needed to be taken to the hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The department’s hazmat team later identified the substance as non-hazardous animal tissue that was being transported for dissection in a lab.MORE NEWS: Gunfire And Explosions Reported In Kyiv As Ukraine's Leader Accuses Putin Of Waging 'War Against Europe'
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)