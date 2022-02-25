SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino Police Department officers made an arrest Friday in response to a homicide that occurred in early February.
The initial incident occurred on Feb. 16, at around 9:00 p.m. when authorities were dispatched to a hospital on North Medical Center Drive, where a shooting victim was reportedly dropped off by what they described as a "private vehicle."
Despite receiving treatment for gunshot wounds, the suspect died after succumbing to injuries.
Homicide detectives investigating the incident located the crime scene on North K Street in San Bernardino, as well as the vehicle said to be involved.
After just over a week, they were able to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection with the shooting when they located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.
After just over a week, they were able to arrest a suspect who was wanted in connection with the shooting when they located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

It was then that they took Walter Roman Ramirez, 19, into custody. Upon investigation of the vehicle, authorities also located the firearm that was used in the shooting.
He was arrested and booked for murder at a local facility.