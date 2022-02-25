LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Traffic is flowing again on the northbound 110 Freeway in Elysian Park, where lanes were shut down for several hours early Friday due to a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on the northbound 110 Freeway, south of Stadium Way. The driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which slammed into a guardrail and a metal post.
Two people were inside the car. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
California Highway Patrol officers at the scene said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but beer cans, some of which were open, found inside the car indicated alcohol could also be a factor.