LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a Long Beach man who was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery involving a teenage girl may have more victims.
James Earl Britt, 54, was arrested last Saturday on suspicion of committing several sex crimes against a minor. Police say they believe he is the man who forced a 16-year-old girl into getting into a silver 2005 Volvo near Pacific Highway and Temple Avenue, made her perform sexual acts, then dropped her off at another location.
During the investigation, police say Britt was identified as the suspect in a similar incident in May 2018 involving a 17-year-old girl. But in that incident the suspect drove a white Mercedes sedan.
Britt was released Sunday after posting $100,000 bail. A court date has not been scheduled.
Britt was released Sunday after posting $100,000 bail. A court date has not been scheduled.

A case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office later this week for filing consideration. But detectives say Britt has access to several other vehicles, so it's possible there may be more victims.
Anyone who believes they have information about Britt or believes they are a victim of a similar crime can contact Long Beach police’s sex crimes detail at (562) 570-7368.