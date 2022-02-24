LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach will issue a health order, effective February 26, that will allow fully vaccinated people to remove masks in many indoor settings in alignment with the state’s updated mask guidance.
Long Beach, a separate health jurisdiction within L.A. County, will issue the health order to align with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Face Covering Guidance.
The order will differ slightly from the county's approach allowing for additional options for vaccine verification, including self-attestation, in most businesses and public areas.
The Long Beach Health Department will continue to strongly encourage people to continue to mask indoors and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Health Order will be available Friday with specific details for implementation in Long Beach.