WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — The aftershocks of the early stages of the Russian invasion into Ukraine are being felt worldwide, as Vladimir Putin directed his military to begin a full-scale operation, aimed at the “demilitarization” of Ukraine early Thursday morning in Eastern Europe.

As the Ukrainian military fights to repel oncoming Russian forces, thousands of Americans countrywide rallied to show their support and fight for peace in Ukraine.

In Southern California, hundreds of Angelenos converged outside of The Federal Building on Wilshire Boulevard and Veteran Avenue – armed with Ukrainian flags and signs offering their own support.

Signs reading “No War In Ukraine,” “Stop Putin Today!” and “Stand with Ukraine,” amongst many others could be seen littered throughout the crowd that gathered in the early afternoon, before heading to another rally scheduled for the evening on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

Attendees of the rally were met with countless honks from cars passing by.

“I think this is a really important step that we need to take right now,” said Evan Roth, one of the many protestors in the area Thursday. “Catch Putin before it gets worse.”

They were also joined by several Ukrainian and Russian citizens now living in the area, who offered CBS’ Jasmine Viel reports from friends and family back home, detailing the airstrikes that have already impacted so many – as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed Thursday afternoon that 316 people have been injured, and 137 soldiers killed thus far.

Olena Ostapchuk, who hails from Ukraine, shared several images she received from family members that showed the remains of what appeared to be Russian bombs or missiles and videos of the air raid sirens that have been blaring for the greater part of 24 hours in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital city.

“They are crying. They are afraid for their families,” Ostapchuk said. “Some people are leaving behind the old people and animals.”

The main goal for the protestors is to send a message, not only to Russian officials, but to American government – President Biden especially – calling for more sanctions and action to stop the Russian invasion before it gets too far.