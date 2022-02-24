LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Students and staff in the Los Angeles Unified School District will continue to be tested weekly for COVID-19, the superintendent announced Thursday.
Testing was originally scheduled to end for vaccinated staff and students in December, was extended until the end of January due to a rise in Omicron cases.READ MORE: Consumer Watchdog, Activists Call For Reform Of Medical Board Of California
The end date was then pushed until the end of February but Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced Thursday that testing will continue for now.
“At this time, we will continue to test all students and employees weekly and maintain our indoor masking policy,” Carvalho said.READ MORE: Actress Sally Kellerman, Known For 'M*A*S*H' Dead At 84
“Los Angeles Unified continues to monitor positivity rates to inform COVID-19 safety protocols, guided by our medical director and in collaboration with our medical partners. Updates to our testing frequency will be shared with the entire Los Angeles Unified family in the coming weeks.”
Carvalho noted that even though Los Angeles County will relax its policy on indoor mask-wearing on Friday, students and staff on campus will continue to wear masks.
The outdoor masking mandate at schools was lifted last week.MORE NEWS: Actor Michael Madsen Arrested On Suspicion Of Trespassing
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)