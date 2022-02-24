LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People will still have to wear a face mask in all Los Angeles County courthouses despite the county relaxing its indoor mask mandate for those vaccinated against COVID-19.
Everyone over 2 years old must wear a face-covering while in a courthouse regardless of vaccination status.READ MORE: Long Beach To Drop Mask Mandate For Fully Vaccinated People Starting Saturday
“While there are hopeful signs that the winter surge has subsided with a decrease in Omicron cases, test positivity and hospitalizations, the court will remain vigilant in providing safe access to justice in the nation’s largest trial court,” Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said in a statement. “When you come to our courthouses, you must wear a face mask. However, the court does not require the public to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to access justice.”READ MORE: Economic Impact Of Russian Aggression In Ukraine Felt In SoCal Gas Prices, Groceries
Court employees and judicial officers will also continue to wear masks.MORE NEWS: High Schoolers Present De-Escalation Education Projects To Police Chief Moore
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)