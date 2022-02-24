LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A group of local activists are calling for reform of the California Medical Board, claiming that it protects doctors at the expense of patients’ rights and wellbeing.

One of the activists, Annette Ramirez, was an active and vibrant mother of two, but that all changed 10 years ago when she went in for a hysterectomy. During the procedure, Ramirez said her doctor cut her colon, leading to a severe infection.

“The septic shock was so intense that it burnt my body inside out,” she said.

Ramirez was in a coma for four months. She also developed gangrene, which led to her having all four limbs amputated. In all, she was in the hospital for two years.

“Two years away from my life that I once knew and to no fault of my own,” Ramirez said.

She filed a lawsuit and a complaint with the state medical board, though after nine months, Ramirez said the board closed her case without ever interviewing her or disciplining her doctor.

“And by the way, he’s still practicing,” she told CBSLA.

Ramirez was joined by four other activists, all of whom lost loved ones to alleged medical malpractice.

Charles Johnson’s wife died shortly after giving birth to their second child, a boy named Langston.

“We are here standing in solidarity, saying enough is enough,” he said.

According to Johnson, his wife bled internally for 10 hours with any care. He too filed a complaint with the medical board.

“But when they finally gave him discipline, they gave him only two years probation, a sentence that was substantially below the state’s own minimum sentencing guidelines,” Johnson told CBSLA.

Consumer Watchdog, a consumer protection nonprofit, said just 0.5% of doctors under investigation by the board have their licenses revoked. The nonprofit is calling on the state to shift the majority control of the board from doctors to members of the public. They also want to enact a patient bill of rights that would force the board to interview patients and their families before dismissing a case. They also want to increase transparency by forcing the board to list pending investigations on its website. Finally, Consumer Watchdog wants to life the $250,000 cap on medical malpractice lawsuits in cases of catastrophic injury or death.

“And that amount has not increased in the last 50 years,” said Tammy Smick, who said her son was left unmonitored for seven hours while being treated for addiction to pain medication.

By the time nurses found him, Smick said he was already experiencing rigor mortis.

“This board goes out of their way to protect dangerous doctors, not the public,” she said.

After the Consumer Watchdog press conference, Kristina Lawson, President of the Medical Board of California released the following statement:

“The Medical Board of California’s (Board) is singularly focused on its mission of consumer protection. That is why we put forward a robust package of legislative proposals that will help ensure that we have the necessary financial means, enforcement tools, and standards to meet that mission.

We recognize that many lack confidence in the Board and we are committed to improvement. We look forward to continuing our discussion with the Legislature, and other stakeholders, on our proposal and other changes to the law that will strengthen the work of the Board.”