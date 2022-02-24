VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene of an apparent shooting that occurred on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Thursday.
California Highway Patrol’s Barstow Division disclosed that there was an active crime scene shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway at Nisqualli Road at around 8:00 p.m.
All lanes were closed until about 9:30 p.m., at which point authorities reopened all lanes except for the offramp and the No.3 lane, as they continued to investigate the scene.
At 11:20 p.m., CHP officials disclosed that they were investigating a fatal shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.