MALIBU (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies took actor Michael Madsen into custody Wednesday evening.
According to LASD officials, Madsen, 64, was arrested at his home in Malibu home, which he was apparently renting The property's owner reportedly detained Madsen in a citizen's arrest until authorities arrived just after 9 p.m.
Details on the incident were not entirely available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
He was taken to a nearby hospital before he moved to the Lost Hill Sheriff's Station, where he was given a $500 citation.
Madsen was released from custody Thursday morning.
He was also arrested in 2019, following a drunk driving crash.
He is well-known for his roles in several hit Quentin Tarantino films like “Reservoir Dogs,” “Kill Bill” and “The Hateful Eight,” as well as “Thelma and Louise.”