RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — More than a dozen people have been arrested and charged in connection with a hospice scam accused of stealing $4.2 million from Medicare and Medi-Cal.

Fourteen people have been arrested and two defendants remain at large in connection with a scam involving New Hope Hospice Inc. and Sterling Hospice Care, Inc., both based in San Bernardino County, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday. The companies are accused of enrolling patients who were terminally ill into hospice care, many without knowledge or understanding of it involves.

“End-of-life care is a difficult process for families to endure, and patients should be able to trust that their hospice providers are acting in good faith,” Bonta said in a statement.

When a patient is enrolled in hospice care, they give up their opportunity under the Medicare and Medi-Cal programs to receive treatments that could prolong their lives, such as chemotherapy for cancer patients, according to the Attorney General’s Office. The two San Bernardino companies allegedly certified ineligible patients as terminally ill and tricked them into receiving hospice services, which would have made access to potentially lifesaving medical care difficult if any of them had needed it.

The investigation by the California Department of Justice, with help from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office and California EDD, found that between 2015 and 2021, the two companies’ employees billed Medicare and Med-Cal for millions of dollars, fraudulently claiming that they were providing hospice care to patients who had less than six months to live, according to Bonta’s office. Those implicated in the scam allegedly recruited ineligible patients for hospice care an paying them kickbacks, took patient identity information and used it to put them in hospice care without their knowledge, lied to patients about what services they would receive, and billed patients with one company, only to switch them to the other company to avoid detection.

All of the people arrested in the case face multiple felony counts of conspiracy, insurance fraud, grand theft, fraudulent insurance claims. Others also face charges of identity theft, money laundering, and tax evasion.