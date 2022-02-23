BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — While the winter storm brought rain to most parts of Southern California, the visitors and residents at Big Bear enjoyed the fresh snow falling right onto the slopes.

“It’s the real deal,” said snowboarder Michael Lawlor. “There’s no fake manmade nothing up here right now. It’s all-natural. Blessing from the God above.”

According to a ski resort, the winter storm brought in more than a foot of fresh snow. While skiers and snowboarders enjoyed the fresh powder, driving to the resorts got more complicated with Cal Trans requiring chains at around 5,000 feet. But once up there it was a winter wonderland for many who normally do not see snow.

“Little nervous but I’m doing ok,” said skier Jeff Beardsley. “I’m making it down the hill.”

Beardsley, who is from Florida, has not skied for 25 years.

Those just looking for a change of weather enjoyed the snow down in Big Bear Village.

“It’s beautiful. I’m happy we got some snow,” said Peter Anich, who was visiting from Hawaii with his wife Prudence. “I would have been disappointed if we didn’t.”

Local businesses enjoyed the influx of tourists including Jeannie Antes, owner of OKooRan Boutique Shop.

“Dollar bills falling from the sky is what my boss used to say 30 years ago,” she said as she chuckled.