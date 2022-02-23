LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A rare Kobe Bryant card was sold privately over the weekend for $2 million, the most a Kobe Bryant card has ever gone for.
READ MORE: Disneyland Reopens Trams After Halting The Service For 2 Years
The card is a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald and was sold through PWCC Marketplace. There are only 10 issued of each Emerald card, and this sale is notable because it is not a rookie card.READ MORE: Children's Hospital LA Announces $25M Gift From Anonymous Donor
“This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence,” PWCC’s Jesse Craig said in a statement. “It’s more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or a Kobe Bryant autograph.”
The $2 million sale is the highest for a Kobe Bryant card and makes it one of the highest-selling basketball cards of all time, according to PWCC.MORE NEWS: Andre Lepere Of New Mexico Found Guilty In 1980 Rape, Murder Of 79-Year-Old Anaheim Woman
Current Lakers star LeBron James still holds the all-time record for a basketball card sale when one of his cards sold for $5.2 million in April 2021.