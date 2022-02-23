SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Clerk-Recorder’s office set a record for marriages on Tuesday, due to the popularity of the palindrome date of 2-22-22.
Due to the high demand for marriages, Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen extended his office hours in order to issue the 335 marriage licenses and 327 civil ceremonies.READ MORE: Massive Fire Bursts Out At Historic 'Poor Farm' In Downey
“Couples were choosing 2-22-22 as their day to tie the knot since it is a once-in-a-lifetime date and many also believe it is a lucky date,” Nguyen said.READ MORE: Police Seek Suspect Who Fatally Shot 16-Year-Old In South Los Angeles
“I knew we would be busy, but it also turned out to be a fun and romantic day for all. Not even a little rain stopped the couples from getting married on this unique day. I would like to thank my staff for all the hard work they put into making this day special for the couples.”
Tuesday’s numbers broke the previous record set on Valentine’s Day 2014 when 310 marriage licenses were issued and 266 civil marriages were performed.MORE NEWS: Cold Weather Alert Issued For Parts Of LA County
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)