By CBSLA Staff
POINT DUME (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Lifeguards rescued an injured dolphin who beached at Point Dume.

The lifeguards, which is a division of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, moved the dolphin from the shoreline onto the back of a truck and transferred it to Marine Wildlife Rescue.

In photos, several cuts could be seen on the injured dolphin.

“Sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery,” LA County Lifeguards tweeted.

