LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man who was accused of following a mother and her children home said he actually just had the wrong address when trying to visit his friend in Lakewood Sunday evening.

The man was originally thought to had followed Ali Porath and her two children all the way to their front door, which was caught on their Ring doorbell surveillance system.

In the video, the man can be seen walking onto the porch and knocking on the locked front door of the home after Porath was already inside.

“I was concerned he was trying to get in,” said Porath. “In the video, it looks like he’s positioning himself so that if I were to open the door he would be able to push his way in.”

The man stayed on the porch for several minutes before pacing back and forth on the sidewalk. He then walked away. Porath called her husband in a panic.

“I immediately called the police,” he said. “It was scary.”

The Lakewood Sheriff Station said deputies conducted patrols in the neighborhood but they were not able to find the man.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s station said the person of interest in this case was identified on Tuesday.

“After seeing stories about the incident, the identified person came to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station on his own,” the department said.

According to the department, he has been cooperating with the investigation and “there is no crime at this time” and “no ongoing investigation.”

The person identified said he had the wrong address for his friend.