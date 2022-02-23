CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to a greater alarm fire at a two-story apartment building at 271 South Harvard Blvd. in Koreatown.

Authorities report that there was heavy fire at the rear of the second floor, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze and knock it down in around 21 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

