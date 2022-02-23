MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) — The Marina City Club condominium complex in Marina del Rey is in need of repairs but was found to be structurally sound, according to an engineering report released by the county.
Last year, a David Goldstein investigation looked into safety concerns at the iconic high-rise towers after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South near Miami that killed nearly 100 people. Los Angeles County ordered an inspection of the Marina del Rey complex following the investigation.
The Marina City Club is a nearly 50-year-old complex located on Marina del Rey’s harbor.
The study found cracks in the walls and cement of the complex, and signs of water intrusion in parking garages. Crumbling concrete and water-damaged rooftop decks were also found at the complex. However, the report determined the building has no significant structural damage, and the majority of the problems found are the result of normal wear and tear.
A report generated in April of last year estimated the needed repairs to the complex could range from $80 to $140 million.