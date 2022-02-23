ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland trams are running again after the theme park halted the service for two years during the coronavirus pandemic.
The trams will once again bring visitors from the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the main entrance esplanade between Disneyland and the California Adventure parks.
Guests who want to walk are able to use the pedestrian bridge over Magic Way to get to the parks.
Meanwhile, Disneyland announced Tuesday that the Main Street Electrical Parade will return on April 2022 to mark its 50th anniversary.
Along with the Electrical Parade, the World of Color will also return to California Adventure Park on the same day. The animated show includes fountains, music, fire, fog and lasers.
The tram service resuming is the latest step in Disneyland’s reopening plan.
Guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing them in all indoor locations, though Disney does not check vaccination status.