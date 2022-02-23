LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 37-year-old man faces charges of grand theft, felony hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter in the crash of a stolen Amazon truck that killed a street vendor in South Los Angeles.
Cristian Jovany Ramos-Sanchez was charged Tuesday with three felony counts each of vehicular manslaughter, grand theft auto, and hit-and-run. A misdemeanor count of hit-and-run was also filed against Ramos-Sanchez.
Ramos-Sanchez was arrested in connection with the Feb. 17 theft of an Amazon delivery vehicle in the 4100 block of Woodlawn Avenue. Police say he got into the truck and drove off with it as its driver was making a delivery. Just 10 minutes later, he crashed into a parked vehicle at Main Street near 47th Place. The parked vehicle was pushed into several others and hit three pedestrians who were sitting.
One of the pedestrians, 57-year-old Jose Rangel, was killed on impact, police said.
LAPD officials say Ramos-Sanchez ran away from the scene, but was captured soon after being found in the area of 51st Street and Broadway.
Ramos-Sanchez, who was being held on $235,000 bail, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.