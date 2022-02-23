LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issued a Cold Weather Alert Wednesday as wind chill temperatures are expected to drop to below 32 degrees in some areas.
The Cold Weather Alert will be in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley and Mount Wilson through Friday, for Lancaster through Sunday, and for Pomona through Thursday.
“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”
People are advised to keep warm by layering clothes and by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.
People are also urged to Ccheck on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill.
Pets should be brought indoors and not left outside overnight.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a Winter Shelter Program available for those who need shelter.
Locations and transportation information are online at http://www.lahsa.org or by calling the LA County Information line at 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.