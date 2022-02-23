LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles received a “landmark” $25 million gift Wednesday from an anonymous donor that will be used to enhance nursing education, development and research programs.
According to the hospital, the gift is "one of the largest charitable investments ever made in a pediatric hospital nursing program."
“Nurses are the indispensable foundation of our hospital — a key component of the compassionate, family-centered care for which Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is known,” Paul S. Viviano, CHLA’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
"Nurses are the indispensable foundation of our hospital — a key component of the compassionate, family-centered care for which Children's Hospital Los Angeles is known," Paul S. Viviano, CHLA's president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Here and across the nation, COVID-19 has placed significant stress on nurses and the clinical workforce. This gift is an unqualified testament to the priority that this generous donor, CHLA and the philanthropic community as a whole have made to supporting our nurses, especially during the challenges of the ongoing pandemic."
The hospital said the gift will be used for expanding CHLA’s New Graduate RN Residency and Transition Fellowship nurse training programs, increased research funding for CHLA’s postdoctoral nursing fellowship program and support and sponsorship of nurse certification education.
The gift will also go towards increased early-career support of new nurses and expanded funding for nurses’ research projects.
CHLA was also recently awarded a "workplace resiliency training grant" of $2.1 million over three years from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration.
