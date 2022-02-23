ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Tustin police began the pursuit of a Black Audi sedan for a reported traffic violation.
The California Highway Patrol continued the pursuit as the driver drove up the I-5 freeway.
The driver then exited the freeway and began to drive erratically, consistently driving on the wrong side of the road and almost hitting several oncoming cars. The pursuit continued onto the southbound I-5 freeway going over 100 mph.
The vehicle's lights were turned off while the driver almost hit other vehicles, as they continued at high speeds. The vehicle weaved in and out of lanes, nearly hitting semi-trucks.