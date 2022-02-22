LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the second time this month, the world is celebrating “twosday.”

Tuesday is Feb. 22, 2022, just a couple of weeks after the calendar read 2-2-22 – Feb. 2, 2022. Today’s palindrome date might be just a little bit more special, just because it’s occurring on a Tuesday – or “twos-day.”

Even more interesting and rare, today’s date is not only a palindrome, but also an ambigram – it reads the same even upside down when viewed on a digital display.

📢IT'S FINALLY HERE!! What's so special about Feb. 22, 2022:

1. It's a palindrome (2 22 22 or 22 2 22, either way without spaces it's the same forward and backward) 2. It's an ambigram (same right-side up and up-side down) 3. It's Tuesday! Happy TWOsday!! pic.twitter.com/QUlhUZM4N7 — Lurie (MSFT) #MSFT #MEMPowered #Windows11 (@LURIE_MSFT) February 22, 2022

And, if palindromes are a passion, Sunday actually kicked off more than a week of palindrome dates. Sunday’s date was 2-20-22 and the palindrome pattern continues all the way until next Monday, 2-28-22.

Every day this week and through the end of the month will be a palindrome date: ‣ 2-22-22

‣ 2-23-22

‣ 2-24-22

‣ 2-25-22

‣ 2-26-22

‣ 2-27-22

‣ 2-28-22 — UberFacts (@UberFacts) February 22, 2022

The lucky confluence of digits has couples flocking to Santa Ana’s Old County Courthouse, which has been booked for weeks. The county has extended its hours to accommodate the rush, and even though walk-ins will be accepted, officials say couples should be prepared to wait.