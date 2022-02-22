LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is reportedly set to issue a new Health Order that will allow vaccinated individuals to remove their masks indoors within places that check for proof of vaccination, according to Supervisor Janice Hahn.
The order would reportedly go into effect Friday.
LA County DPH is issuing a new Health Order (looks like it will take effect Friday) allowing vaccinated people to take off their masks indoors at places that check for proof of vaccination.
This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the State.
The Department of Public Health has yet to issue a confirmation on the order.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.