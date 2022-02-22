CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Department of Public Health, Indoor Mask Mandate, Los Angeles County, Supervisor Janice Hahn

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is reportedly set to issue a new Health Order that will allow vaccinated individuals to remove their masks indoors within places that check for proof of vaccination, according to Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The order would reportedly go into effect Friday.

The Department of Public Health has yet to issue a confirmation on the order.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 