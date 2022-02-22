LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Mayoral Debate was filled with constant disruptions from the audience from several spectators berating the candidates to one protestor storming the stage.

The debate featured five mayoral candidates Joe Buscaino, Karen Bass, Kevin de Leόn, Mel Wilson and Mike Feuer. Candidate Rick Caruso who denied the invitation for “scheduling reasons,” according to the statement released by his campaign.

The debate began smoothly at 6 p.m. in Loyola Marymount’s University Hall as candidates answered questions about the importance of the homelessness crisis present in the city.

However, fifteen minutes later one of the protestors began to berate the stage, quickly followed by two others.

Looks like we’re having some disruption issues here…. Disruptor number two… This one happened as @KarenBassLA was trying to answer a question about public safety #lamayoraldebate pic.twitter.com/0SM5KvYAjL — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) February 23, 2022

The debate briefly resumed until another protestor continued to yell at the candidates at about 6:25 p.m. Shortly after, one person rushed the stage.

Protester just rushed the stage. This is a disaster #lamayoraldebate pic.twitter.com/hX3FP84RV2 — Tom (T.J.) Wait (@CBSLATom) February 23, 2022

The disruptors were escorted out of the auditorium after they refused to stop yelling. The rest of the debate wrapped up with little to no outbursts from the audience, following the protestor storming the stage.

A recent study from UC Berkley placed candidate Bass in the lead before the debate started.