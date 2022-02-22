LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 27-year-old actress who went missing over the weekend was found safe early Tuesday morning.
Los Angeles police confirmed that Jaida Benjamin was located in Studio City, in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m.
It’s unclear how she was found or why she initially disappeared.
Benjamin had last been seen on Saturday, a few blocks away from where she was found, at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.
Benjamin’s television credits include “Family Reunion,” “Insecure” and “Criminal Minds.”