LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LA Pride Parade is returning this summer after being canceled for the past two years.
The LA Pride Parade will be held June 12 in Hollywood, a shift from its traditional route in West Hollywood, it was announced Tuesday.
"LA Pride is thrilled to come together this year to commemorate the historic anniversary at the parade's first and original location," Gerald Garth, vice president of programs and initiatives, said in a statement. "As a mission-driven and community-centered non-profit organization, CSW recognizes that LGBTQ+ experiences of Los Angeles are broader than just one neighborhood. Considering feedback gathered since the pandemic began, we are committed to creating experiences and access to our entire community, including many of those who have been most underserved and underrepresented."
The parade in June will be broadcast live on KABC Channel 7.
Information about the parade will be available on www.lapride.org.
