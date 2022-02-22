LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council has voted to appoint former Councilman Herb Wesson to represent the city’s 10th district, replacing Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who was suspended after being indicted in a federal corruption case.
Wesson represented the 10th District from 2005 to December 2020.
Wesson will stay on until Dec. 31, unless Ridley-Thomas is acquitted or the charges are dropped.
The corruption trial is set to begin in August.
