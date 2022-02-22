ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Main Street Electrical Parade is returning to Disneyland for the first time in more than 2 ½ years.
Disneyland announced Tuesday that the Main Street Electrical Parade will return on April 2022 to mark its 50th anniversary.
The parade made its debut in 1972. According to Inside the Magic, it was canceled in September of 2019.
The new parade will “introduce a magnificent grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new float,” Disney said in a news release.
It will only run for a limited time, however.
Along with the Electrical Parade, the World of Color will also return to California Adventure Park on the same day. The animated show includes fountains, music, fire, fog and lasers.
On May 28, the Fantasmic! show will also return to Disneyland. It’s highlighted by a 45-foot fire-breathing dragon.