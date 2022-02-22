LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities continued their search Tuesday for the driver wanted in connection with a Feb.2 hit-and-run that killed one Long Beach man.
The victim, who was been identified as James Simmons, 35-years-old, was found unconscious on West Anaheim Boulevard at around 9 p.m. nearly three weeks ago.
He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he died after succumbing to injuries sustained in the incident on Saturday.
An early investigation from Long Beach Police Department detailed that the unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Anaheim Boulevard when it struck Simmons.
Now authorities are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect wanted in connection for the fatal hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Jeff Meyer or Detective Kevin Johansen at (562) 570-7355.
