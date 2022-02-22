LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Members of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys have voted overwhelmingly in support of an effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón.

Of the front-line prosecutors tasked with implementing George Gascón’s policies, 97.9% percent voted to support his recall. The vote came after Gascón refused an invitation to address the prosecutors of his office to explain and defend his policies and provide his arguments why he should not be recalled.

“This vote is by those who are intimately familiar with how Mr. Gascón’s policies actually play out on a day-to-day basis. We believe the vote of our members will resonate with the voters of Los Angeles as they decide whether to recall Gascón from office and restore public safety as the priority of the District Attorney’s office,” commented ADDA President Michele Hanisee.

Mr. Gascón previously participated in a scripted meeting with Public Defenders. According to the ADDA, since taking office, the District Attorney has refused to speak directly with deputies to explain his policies.

“Over a year ago, Gascón began a massive social experiment by redirecting prosecutorial resources away from enforcing the law while simultaneously ignoring large portions of the penal code. The result is an emboldened criminal element that knows the DA will not hold criminals accountable. This experiment needs to end,” said ADDA VP Eric Siddall.

With 83.3% participation, voter turnout exceeds all previous ADDA elections.