LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than a dozen people were arrested and 114 weapons were seized as the result of a crackdown on people illegally possessing firearms, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday.
Several local law enforcement agencies were involved in the five-day sweep of 51 Los Angeles County cities targeting people who are banned from possessing firearms in the DOJ’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System, or APPS. The operation resulted in the arrests of 13 people and the seizure of 114 assault weapons, ghost guns, handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Nearly 50,000 rounds of ammunition and 87 high-capacity magazines were also seized.
California establish the APPS database in 2006 to track firearm owners who fall into a prohibited status and remains the only state in the nation to do so, according to the DOJ.
The Los Angeles County sweep follows a similar operation in the Bay Area last month that resulted in the seizure of 30 firearms and eight arrests.