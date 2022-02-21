LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking help locating 27-year-old actress Jaida Benjamin.
She was last seen Saturday, Feb 19. at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. Benjamin was wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. She also has locks in her hair.READ MORE: Fisherman Stranded Out At Sea Swims Five Hours To Safety
She is a Black woman, stands at 5-feet-3-inches and weighs 115 pounds.READ MORE: No. 12 UCLA Avoids Late Collapse, Beats Arizona State 66-52
She was featured on shows such as Family Reunion, Insecure and Criminal Minds.MORE NEWS: Racetrack Offers Creative Solution To Illegal Sideshows, Street Races
Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Missing Person’s Unit at (213) 996-1800