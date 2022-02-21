LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police have set up a perimeter around a Los Feliz home after the owner, who was driving to Santa Barbara, caught the suspect on her security cameras.
The home was designed by Lloyd Wright in 1926 and was once owned by retired artist John Sowden.READ MORE: Racetrack Offers Creative Solution To Illegal Sideshows, Street Races
The Los Angeles Police Department responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a burglary call near the 5100 block of Franklin Avenue. When officers arrived at the home the suspect ran back inside the home and refused to leave.READ MORE: Memorial Held For Nicholas Vella, Huntington Beach Police Officer Killed In Helicopter Crash
It is unknown at this time if anyone else is inside with the suspect. No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: ONLY ON CBSLA: Mom And Children Followed To Front Door By Stranger Still At Large
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.