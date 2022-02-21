LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – A mother and her children were terrified after being followed home by a strange man who is still on the loose.

It happened Sunday evening in Lakewood. The man allegedly followed Ali Porath and her two children all the way to their front door, which was caught on their Ring doorbell surveillance system.

In the video, the man can be seen walking onto the porch and knocking on the locked front door of the home after Porath was already inside.

“I was concerned he was trying to get in,” said Porath. “In the video, it looks like he’s positioning himself so that if I were to open the door he would be able to push his way in.”

The man stayed on the porch for several minutes before pacing back and forth on the sidewalk. He then walked away. Porath called her husband in a panic.

“I immediately called the police,” he said. “It was scary.”

The Lakewood Sheriff Station said deputies conducted patrols in the neighborhood but they were not able to find the man.

It is unclear if the man followed Porath’s car home beforehand.

“When you have small kids, sometimes you don’t lock your door right away,” she said. “This could happen to anyone.”

The man has a distinctive scorpion tattoo on his neck with the tail going up towards his ear. If you know anything about the man’s identity, call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.