LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A driver was taken into custody at gunpoint Thursday following a pursuit involving a stolen car in North Hollywood.
The suspect was arrested at around 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.
Sky2 was over the scene as a Los Angeles police patrol SUV used a PIT maneuver to flip the car around and bring it to a stop.
Several more LAPD vehicles then trapped the car in.
A few minutes later, with guns drawn, officers dragged the suspect out of the driver’s seat, took him to the ground and arrested him.
The circumstances which prompted the pursuit were unclear. Police confirmed the car had been reported stolen. The suspect was not immediately identified.