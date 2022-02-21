CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — A man is expected to recover after being shot at least four times at a homeless encampment under the 405 Freeway in Culver City.
Officers responded to a Super Petrol gas station located at 11284 Venice Blvd where the victim had walked to after being shot.
“Officers met with the reporting party and the only witness, who stated that the victim walked into the gas station from a nearby homeless encampment under the 405 freeway, bleeding and yelling for help,” police said.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A suspect or suspects remain at large.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call 310-253-6316.
