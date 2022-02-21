WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A crowd estimated at up to 1,000 people at one point shut down Sunset Boulevard outside the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood for several hours Sunday night.
The situation unfolded as a large crowd descended on the venue for an appearance by hip-hop star Yeat, whose real name is Noah Oliver Smith.
Sky2 was over the scene a little after 8 p.m. as the large crowd spilled out onto Sunset.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and Beverly Hills police were called in to deal with the chaos.
“It appears the venue oversold the event…too many people and not enough tickets,” LASD Deputy Tracy Koerner told reporters.
Sunset was closed for several hours. The crowd eventually dispersed by 10:30 p.m. There as no violence or arrests.
It’s still unclear if Yeat actually showed up for the event.