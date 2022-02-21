CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — A fatal traffic collision has closed parts of the Arrow Highway between Azusa Canyon Road and Lante Street.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call about a single-vehicle crash. When crews arrived, they discovered a single vehicle had crashed into a pole, causing electrical wires to fall.

LA County Fire found one person dead at the scene and transported another who was in critical condition.

Authorities are unsure when the highway will reopen and recommend drivers use an alternate route.