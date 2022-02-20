BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Dozens of law enforcement units from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were on hand at The Roxy Theatre Sunday evening, after reports of a large crowd trying to force entry into the venue.
READ MORE: Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Sunset Boulevard was shut down as a response, and had yet to be reopened as of 9 p.m.READ MORE: 'Expect Laughter, Family Fun And Basketball': Actor Cedric Joe On Space Jam: A New Legacy, In Theaters July 16
Early reports online indicated that the crowd reached upwards of 1,000 individuals, though when Sky9 chopper reached the scene most of that crowd appeared to have already dispersed from the area.
Sunday’s performer was a hip-hop artist named Yeat.MORE NEWS: Director Malcolm D. Lee On LeBron James In Space Jam: A New Legacy 'He Wanted To Be Great, Wanted Movie To Be Great'
LASD’s Deputy Tracy Koerner reported later Sunday that, “It appears the venue oversold the event. … Too many people and not enough tickets.”