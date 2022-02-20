Celebrating the Margarita and 75 years of Holland America Line cruising to Alaska.
Cruise to Alaska!
Since 1947, Holland America Line has offered cruisers deep insider knowledge of Alaska and more sailings to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. With 75 years of exploration and experience, Holland America Line knows the Great Land best and continues to offer premiere service to the area from the inside passage to shore excursions, not to mention premium onboard entertainment and dining.
This year, to celebrate 75 years of cruising to Alaska, Holland America Line is offering you the chance to win one of ten suites, including a Grand Prize Luxurious Neptune Suite, on a 2022 Alaska cruise. To enter, visit https://loveletterstoalaska.com/ and tell them what you love about Alaska and why you want to travel there. Who knows, maybe your love letter will win you the Alaska trip of your dreams!
National Margarita Day – February 22nd
In honor of National Margarita Day, we tapped Carla Lorenzo of Hotel Figueroa’s beverage program to learn about this classic cocktail. While the history of the margarita is clouded by urban legends, one thing remains the same: this cocktail never goes out of style.
Lorenzo whipped up her favorite version of the margarita at Sparrow, the newly lauded restaurant at Hotel Figueroa, invented by a San Francisco bartender in the 80s named “The Tommy Margarita.”
Tommy’s Margarita
2 oz. Tequila (blanco)
1 oz. Lime juice (freshly squeezed)
1/2 oz. Agave syrup (or equal parts lime and agave as Lorenzo suggested)
Pour ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake briefly. Strain into glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel. Sprinkle salt on the lime wheel.
Sparrow at Hotel Figueroa
939 S Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Reservations: https://www.sparrowdtla.com/
Wed-Thurs, Sun 5pm-11pm
Fri-Sat 5pm-12am