HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Two Orange County police departments Sunday were mourning the loss of 44-year-old Nicholas Vella, a Huntington Beach officer who was killed in a chopper crash Saturday.
Vella's chopper went down in the Newport Bay waters between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula while responding to a call for help from the Newport Beach Police Department about a fight.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday at El Paseo Street.
"It sounded like the helicopter was in distress. And when we looked at the helicopter, it looked like the helicopter was out of control and it was obvious that the helicopter was going to go down," said a witness who spoke with CBS reporter Rick Montanez on the condition of anonymity. "And it did go down and almost immediately, sunk."
Vella, a 14-year veteran, is survived by his wife and daughter. He was one of two officers onboard the chopper. The other, a 16-year-veteran, was in stable condition after sustaining moderate injuries.
"This is a difficult night for all of us. I would ask for your prayers and support, as we support our officer's family as we grieve through this," said Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.