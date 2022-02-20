ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A waste and recycling company in Anaheim was engulfed in flames Sunday, prompting a large response from local firefighter crews.
The four-alarm fire was first reported just after 6 p.m. and when Metro Cities Fire Authority crews arrive on scene large clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from the rooftop of the business.
Located on North Blue Gum Street in Anaheim, the business is called Republic Services.
As firefighters attempted to control the situation from outside the building, flames could be seen within the business.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.