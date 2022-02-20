ALTADENA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Firefighters and Pasadena Fire Department crews were engaged with a brush fire near Altadena Sunday.
The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m., in the area of East Loma Alta Drive and Lake Avenue in the Angeles National Forest, and as of 1:45 p.m. was said to have burned between 5 and 6 acres.
Due to its proximity to Cobb Estate above Pasadena, the blaze is being referred to as the Cobb Fire.
BRUSH FIRE 2/20/22 Two @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters responding to assist @Angeles_NF @LACoFD with a new wildfire near Altadena, CA (📷 @ShorealoneFilms) #CobbFire pic.twitter.com/Kgn3H2uBmk
— LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) February 20, 2022
No structures were said to be threatened by the blaze.
County firefighters have requested assistance from two water-dropping helicopters as they attempt to control the fire before it spreads further.
Other agencies on hand to aid the containment effort were units from Verdugo Fire and Rescue, Angeles National Forest and CalFire.