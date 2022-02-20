CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Altadena, Brush Fire, Cobb Fire, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Water Dropping Helicopters

ALTADENA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Firefighters and Pasadena Fire Department crews were engaged with a brush fire near Altadena Sunday.

The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m., in the area of East Loma Alta Drive and Lake Avenue in the Angeles National Forest, and as of 1:45 p.m. was said to have burned between 5 and 6 acres.

Due to its proximity to Cobb Estate above Pasadena, the blaze is being referred to as the Cobb Fire.

No structures were said to be threatened by the blaze.

County firefighters have requested assistance from two water-dropping helicopters as they attempt to control the fire before it spreads further.

Other agencies on hand to aid the containment effort were units from Verdugo Fire and Rescue, Angeles National Forest and CalFire.