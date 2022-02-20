BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies continued their ongoing search for a Bellflower man who has been missing since Valentine’s Day.
Juan Manuel Hernandez, 50, was last seen in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Clark Avenue near the 91 Freeway.
They believe that he was potentially headed for the city of Paramount in a white 2002 Honda Accord, with the license plate #8YQY851.
Hernandez is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He has graying-brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a rose tattoo on his back.
Deputies disclosed that he was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD at (323) 890-5500 or call 911.
