STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A litter of abandoned puppies who were found in a dumpster in Northern California are getting a chance to join a forever home thanks to local animal rescue activists.
Wagmor activists drove more than four hours each way to bring the puppies to Southern California to help them find a forever home.
After being rescued from a dumpster they were left in in Chowchilla, Calif, the puppies are being treated with some love and care before being put up for adoption.
The dogs were treated for fleas but the organization says they're doing well and are recovering.
All adoptions are available on the WagmorPets Instagram page. For more information or to donate, you can find it on the organization’s rescue at www.wagmorpets.org.