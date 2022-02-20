SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A six-car pile-up on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach resulted in two people being killed and a third person critically injured over the weekend.
The crash unfolded just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the thoroughfare. It was there that authorities arrived to find multiple cars involved in the wreck.
Two individuals were pronounced dead, while another victim had to be cut from their car with the “jaws of life.” That victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.